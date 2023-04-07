Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 430.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $6.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.