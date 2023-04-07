Contrasting SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -35.07% -18.51% -10.12% SI-BONE -57.57% -56.40% -37.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $282.86 million 8.31 -$99.19 million ($2.09) -23.50 SI-BONE $106.41 million 6.41 -$61.26 million ($1.79) -10.88

This table compares Glaukos and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SI-BONE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glaukos and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 4 5 0 2.56 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.39%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $24.63, indicating a potential upside of 26.41%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Glaukos.

Volatility and Risk

Glaukos has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

