Financial Review: World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) versus Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY)

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) and Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for World Fuel Services and Central Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Central Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Fuel Services presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Central Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $59.04 billion 0.03 $114.20 million $1.81 14.13 Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares World Fuel Services and Central Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

World Fuel Services has higher revenue and earnings than Central Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of World Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and Central Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services 0.19% 6.56% 1.56% Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

World Fuel Services has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Energy Partners has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Fuel Services beats Central Energy Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft. The Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors operating in the land transportation market, retail petroleum operators, and industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. The Marine segment markets its products and services to marine customers, including international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter operators, U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its solutions include oil and energy procurement, distribution and storage, operations support, financial, consulting, and technology services. The company was founded in July 1984 and is headquart

About Central Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Central Energy Partners LP engages in cargo-transportation business. It provides liquid bulk storage, trans-loading and transportation services for hazardous chemicals and petroleum products through company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The company was founded on July 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.