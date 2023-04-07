Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) vs. biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Head-To-Head Review

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million 2.45 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.78) -1.65

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares biote and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -32.04% 10.86% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -45.70% -40.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for biote and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00

biote currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.27%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 923.89%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than biote.

Volatility and Risk

biote has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

