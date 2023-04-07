InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFRX. Lifesci Capital raised shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of InflaRx from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in InflaRx by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.