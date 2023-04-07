Comparing Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $429.81 million 14.03 $152.44 million $1.83 36.51 Alexander’s $205.81 million 4.85 $57.63 million $11.25 17.36

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 6 1 2.89 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agree Realty and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Agree Realty presently has a consensus price target of $78.23, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.06%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Agree Realty pays out 157.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 35.47% 4.18% 2.70% Alexander’s 28.00% 23.27% 4.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Alexander’s on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

