Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $243.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.