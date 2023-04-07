Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives $162.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.60.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €143.00 ($155.43) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RDSMY opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.