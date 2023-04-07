Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $30.91

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.91.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after purchasing an additional 486,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

