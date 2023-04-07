Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $98.75

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $147.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

