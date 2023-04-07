First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $59.63 Average PT from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

FR stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

