Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Target Price at $146.60

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

