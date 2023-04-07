Head-To-Head Contrast: MoneyLion (ML) versus The Competition

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MoneyLion to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.63 MoneyLion Competitors $3.46 billion $563.47 million 1.30

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MoneyLion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MoneyLion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 278 1260 1870 67 2.50

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 896.81%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.46%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s rivals have a beta of 5.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyLion rivals beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

