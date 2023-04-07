National Bank Financial Boosts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$81.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Metro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Metro Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTRAF opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Metro has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

