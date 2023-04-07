Analyzing iSpecimen (ISPC) and Its Peers

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iSpecimen to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million -$10.25 million -1.08 iSpecimen Competitors $1.57 billion $74.06 million 3.79

iSpecimen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen’s peers have a beta of 4.87, meaning that their average share price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSpecimen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSpecimen Competitors 48 715 1292 27 2.62

iSpecimen currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 510.00%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 34.59%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% iSpecimen Competitors -240.85% -12.53% -7.46%

Summary

iSpecimen peers beat iSpecimen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

