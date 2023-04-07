JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,500

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.79) to GBX 6,100 ($75.76) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($86.93) to GBX 7,200 ($89.42) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,535.71.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. NEXT has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $68.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

