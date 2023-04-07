Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRFGet Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBCRF opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

About Quebecor

(Get Rating)

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

