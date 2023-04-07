Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SECYF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

