Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given New C$35.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

