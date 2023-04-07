Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $118.01 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATLKY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Danske upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.