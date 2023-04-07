Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$13.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

TSE ARE opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$16.60.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

About Aecon Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.45%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.