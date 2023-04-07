Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $60.44

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

