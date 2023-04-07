Analysts Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $49.68

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $94,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

