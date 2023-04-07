Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Target Price at $310.58

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $282.00 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.89. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.