Analysts Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

AXTA stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.