Barrington Research Weighs in on TD SYNNEX Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TD SYNNEX in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock valued at $504,652,598. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

