Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,050 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

