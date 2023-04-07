Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on OpGen, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OpGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Mccarter anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($3.83) for the year. The consensus estimate for OpGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.83) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OpGen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of OPGN opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.20. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

