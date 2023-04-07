Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Safe Bulkers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Safe Bulkers Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 44,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 373,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 174,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 904,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,478 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.
Featured Stories
