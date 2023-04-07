Raymond James Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Champion Iron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$7.60.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$351.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

