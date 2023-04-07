Lassonde Industries Inc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.17 Per Share (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $9.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.53.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement

About Lassonde Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.