Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

