Vista Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.
Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
