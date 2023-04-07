Toast, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toast in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of TOST opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,616 shares of company stock valued at $8,563,306 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

