Prenetics Global (PRE) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 725 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Prenetics Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prenetics Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 639.10%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.92%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.18 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.22 billion -$4.79 million -7.53

Prenetics Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Prenetics Global competitors beat Prenetics Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

