Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) and Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Head to Head Analysis

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Principal Financial Group and Canaccord Genuity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaccord Genuity Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Canaccord Genuity Group has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.29%. Given Canaccord Genuity Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canaccord Genuity Group is more favorable than Principal Financial Group.

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Canaccord Genuity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $17.49 billion 1.02 $4.58 billion $18.83 3.90 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 10.27

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Canaccord Genuity Group. Principal Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaccord Genuity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Principal Financial Group pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Principal Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Financial Group and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats Canaccord Genuity Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement and related financial products and services primarily to businesses, their employees, and other individuals. The Principal Global Investors segment is involved in asset management services to asset accumulation business, insurance operations, corporate segment and third-party clients, and also refers to the mutual fund business. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities and life insurance accumulation products. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment includes the specialty benefits insurance division and consists of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, group life insurance and non-medical fee-for-service claims administration, and

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries. The Company’s wealth management division has Investment Advisors (IA) and professionals in Canada, the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Capital Markets segment provides institutional and corporate client’s investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services with capabilities in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

