Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $123.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ADUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.
Addus HomeCare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.