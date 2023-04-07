Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) PT Raised to GBX 25

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

