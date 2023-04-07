Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,545 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,125 ($26.39) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.29) to GBX 2,500 ($31.05) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

