Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BJWTY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BJWTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Price Performance
Shares of BJWTY opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $18.32.
