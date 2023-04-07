BTCS Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTCS in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTCS by 98.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 173,802 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

