Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Allstate Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

ALL stock opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Allstate has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average is $128.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

