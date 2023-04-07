PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $410,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.