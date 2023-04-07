Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $35.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.84.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
