Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

