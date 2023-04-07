Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

