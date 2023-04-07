United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UAL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.97.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,857,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

