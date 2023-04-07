United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UAL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.97.
United Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of United Airlines
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,857,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
