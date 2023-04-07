Piper Sandler Raises United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $26.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

United Fire Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $696.72 million, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $260.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.60 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter worth $3,231,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Fire Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

