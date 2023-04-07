Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTW. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

