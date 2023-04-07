BMO Capital Markets Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $73.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

